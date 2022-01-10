Rejected Texas plates show disdain for Biden
On Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the insurrection in Washington, D.C., the Texas DMV got vanity plate requests for 1776*NOW, DAMN PA and vulgarity directed at Joe Biden.
For the record: Pennsylvania was a swing state that went narrowly for Biden.
- NO2JOE was submitted Jan. 7.
Those are among the 6,714 the DMV rejected during the first nine months of 2021 — the latest information available — that Axios Austin obtained through an open records request.
Why it matters: The plates are a real-time window into how the events playing out at the U.S. Capitol were cheered from Texas.
By the numbers: The vast majority of the rejected plates were crude and prurient.
But some speak to the politics of our moment.
- At least one person requested a NO VAX plate.
- Another requested an OILSUX plate; others requested NON-EPA and EPA LOLZ.
Others appeared more harmless.
One rejected plate was, simply, GOOBER.
