Meet Austin's District 4 candidates

Early voting for the Jan. 25 special election to fill the District 4 City Council seat left vacant by Greg Casar begins Monday.

The big picture: Casar announced in November that he would leave his council seat, following U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett's decision to run in the newly drawn District 37, which is centered on Austin.

That left an opening for Casar to run for Doggett's old seat, which takes in parts of East Austin and eastern Travis County and stretches down to San Antonio.

Here's a look at the seven candidates vying to represent the North-Central district, which includes a small area of Windsor Park to the south, runs between Lamar Boulevard and Dessau Road and stretches north to Braker Lane:

Jose "Chito" Vela III is an immigration and criminal defense attorney, who has experience in the Texas Attorney General's office and as general counsel to a state House member. Casar endorsed Vela in the race.

Jade Lovera has said she's interested in reducing crime and addressing affordability issues. She's a lifelong District 4 resident, according to her campaign website.

Melinda Schiera was vice president and president of the North Austin Civic Association and is a freelance marketing data analyst, according to her campaign website.

Ramesess II Setepenre is a ride-share driver, who ran last year and received 8.4% of the vote.

Isa Boonto is an art teacher at Navarro Early College High School and served as president of the North Austin Civic Association.

Amanda Rios has lived in Austin for 30 years and worked with refugees in Houston and schools in Austin as a bilingual teacher, according to her campaign website.

Monica Guzmán ran for the seat in 2014, but received less than 7% of the vote. Since, Guzmán has served on the city's reimagining public safety task force.

Of note: Only voters in District 4 can vote in this election. A runoff, if needed, is tentatively scheduled for March 22.