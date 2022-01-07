Your Austin weekend guide for Jan. 7-9

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Note: Austin has moved to Stage 5 of its COVID risk-based guidelines. Find current public health guidelines on social distancing and masks at Austin Public Health's website.

🍺 Get a free beer with a COVID booster at Jester King Brewery from 2-6pm on Friday. You must be 12 years or older for a booster. And you should be 21+ for the beer.

🧘‍♀️ Enjoy 40 minutes of yoga and 20 minutes of sound meditation at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildlife Center. Free for members and $15 for non-members this Sunday at 9:30am.

🍿 Catch a drive-in or walk-up movie at Blue Starlite Mueller as it shows a number of old-school flicks, including "The Witch" on Sunday.

🖼 Admire The Contemporary Austin at The Jones Center's exhibit on Daniel Johnston, the musician and visual artist well-known for his "Hi, How Are You?" mural.

🎨 Spend a day at the Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, which will showcase three local artists — Temi Olujobi, Hypatia Sorunke and Adrian Armstrong — all part of the museum's inaugural "Small Black Museum Residency Project."

🎶 Listen to a variety of artists at Red River Cultural District's Free Week, a four-day music festival in downtown Austin that runs from Thursday to Saturday.