How to dispose of your Austin Christmas tree

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The wrapping paper has been crumpled and the ornaments put away, and now all that might remain from Christmas is your lingering tree.

Why it matters: Annually, Austinites help keep nearly 20,000 trees out of area landfills by turning them into mulch or compost — aiding the city's goal of reaching zero waste by 2040.

City of Austin curbside customers can set their holiday tree on the curb, and it'll get collected alongside their yard trimmings.

All residents, including those without city curbside service, can drop off their trees at the Zilker Park Polo Fields between 10am and 2pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Residents should use the following guidelines when recycling their trees:

Trees sprayed with flocking, or artificial snow are not accepted.

Remove all ornaments, tinsel, decorations, lights and the tree stand.

Do not place trees in plastic bags.

Only natural trees may be recycled.

What they're saying: "By suppertime all that remains is the scent / of balsam fir," Jane Kenyon writes in her poem "Taking Down the Tree."

🏆 Pro tip: Trees collected at Zilker Park will be turned into mulch, which will then be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Jan. 12 at 9am.