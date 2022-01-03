Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Austin public school students will head back to school Wednesday, facing the rapidly spreading Omicron variant that has pushed the city back into Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Austin ISD offered these tips as students return to the classroom after winter break:

Protect your family with a COVID-19 vaccine, which are available for those ages 5 and older. A booster also increases immunity from the Omicron variant to 75%, up from 34%. Most hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Mask up. If you can't find an N95 mask, wearing two well-fitting masks also increases your safety.

Get a test. Free to any AISD student or staff member, testing hubs can be found at Akins, Eastside, McCallum, Navarro, Northeast and Travis high schools and Cunnigham, Kiker, Norman-Sims and Pillow elementary schools.

Round Rock ISD is also directing students, staff and families to their own testing site — check with your local school district about masking and testing protocols.