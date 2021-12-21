Austin-area charities for this holiday season
There's no shortage of charities to support in Central Texas — from arts and culture nonprofits to organizations that aim to get kids fishing.
This holiday season, we're listing some organizations that are dedicated to helping the less fortunate among us.
- El Buen Samaritano: Ensuring access to health care and education, especially in the Latino community.
- Central Texas Food Bank: Providing meals to those in need.
- SAFE Alliance: Stopping domestic and child abuse.
- Assistance League of Austin: Supporting schools and students in need.
- Settlement Home: Providing residential services to promote healing for children and young adults who have experienced trauma.
- Project Transitions: Serving people with HIV by providing housing and comprehensive support services.
- Mobile Loaves and Fishes: Feeding people experiencing homelessness.
- Seedling: A lunchtime mentorship program that pairs adults with children who have at least one incarcerated parent.
- Casa Marianella: Providing shelter and support to immigrants.
