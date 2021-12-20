Austin employers struggle to fill jobs despite low jobless rate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Burning Glass Labor Insight; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Some Austin workers remain unemployed in industries that are looking to fill jobs.

Why it matters: The Austin metro enjoys one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, yet many sectors report difficulty finding skilled talent to fill critical roles.

By the numbers:

In the latest unemployment data for November 2021, there were 42,451 total unemployed workers in the Austin MSA labor force. That's a jobless rate of 3.2% compared to 3.4% in October, when 44,568 workers were unemployed.

Comparatively, as of October 2021, there were 61,602 unfilled online job postings in Austin MSA, according to Burning Glass Labor Insight.

Zoom in: The widest gaps between the unemployed and unfilled jobs are in industries such as tech and health care, per an analysis by Workforce Solutions Capital Area.

Of note: The highest degree attained by the majority of unemployed workers previously in these focus industries — except for those scientific and technical jobs — is less than an associate's degree.

This data suggests many unemployed workers may need further training or education to advance in these industries, Workforce Solutions CEO Tamara Atkinson said.

The bottom line: Austin area businesses are hiring, and many opportunities are available.

Yes, but: Workers earn what they learn. And residents aiming to take these higher-paying positions often lack the required skills.

By better preparing local workers for in-demand jobs, companies can fill roles at a lower cost, and the community can see economic benefits as a result, Atkinson says.