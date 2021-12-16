Getting great kouign amann in Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If not for the necessities of nutrition, Asher might eat the kouign amann at Mañana every single day.

Pronounced "queen a-mahn," the Breton pastry resembles a sweetened croissant that has basically been folded into itself.

🇫🇷 The name comes from the Breton language's words for cake (kouign) and butter (amann).

The bun-like creation has a caramelized flake and is a teensy bit gooey in the best possible way. The version at Mañana, the in-house cafe at the South Congress Hotel, is even better than it sounds.

On a recent visit, Asher also grabbed a cranberry-oat cream pie — imagine Little Debbie went to the Cordon Bleu — and a chewy, sophisticated, gluten-free spiced chocolate pecan cookie.

Frankly, any of these confections, by Mañana's executive pastry chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Amanda Rockman, would win a pastry dance-off.

🏆 Pro tip: Pastries at Mañana are half-price during pastry happy hour from 5-7pm daily.