Getting great kouign amann in Austin

Asher Price
A trio of pastries from Mañana.
A trio of pastries — the kouign amann is at center — from Mañana. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

If not for the necessities of nutrition, Asher might eat the kouign amann at Mañana every single day.

🇫🇷 The name comes from the Breton language's words for cake (kouign) and butter (amann).

  • The bun-like creation has a caramelized flake and is a teensy bit gooey in the best possible way. The version at Mañana, the in-house cafe at the South Congress Hotel, is even better than it sounds.

On a recent visit, Asher also grabbed a cranberry-oat cream pie — imagine Little Debbie went to the Cordon Bleu — and a chewy, sophisticated, gluten-free spiced chocolate pecan cookie.

  • Frankly, any of these confections, by Mañana's executive pastry chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Amanda Rockman, would win a pastry dance-off.

🏆 Pro tip: Pastries at Mañana are half-price during pastry happy hour from 5-7pm daily.

