Getting great kouign amann in Austin
If not for the necessities of nutrition, Asher might eat the kouign amann at Mañana every single day.
- Pronounced "queen a-mahn," the Breton pastry resembles a sweetened croissant that has basically been folded into itself.
🇫🇷 The name comes from the Breton language's words for cake (kouign) and butter (amann).
- The bun-like creation has a caramelized flake and is a teensy bit gooey in the best possible way. The version at Mañana, the in-house cafe at the South Congress Hotel, is even better than it sounds.
On a recent visit, Asher also grabbed a cranberry-oat cream pie — imagine Little Debbie went to the Cordon Bleu — and a chewy, sophisticated, gluten-free spiced chocolate pecan cookie.
- Frankly, any of these confections, by Mañana's executive pastry chef and James Beard Award semifinalist Amanda Rockman, would win a pastry dance-off.
🏆 Pro tip: Pastries at Mañana are half-price during pastry happy hour from 5-7pm daily.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.