Austin shoppers turn to black beans and chickpeas in 2021

Austin's Instacart shoppers seem to really love black beans, chickpeas, Hass avocados, cauliflower florets and seaweed chips, per a new report from the grocery delivery company.

Yes, but: Proceed with caution. The lineup probably says more about who uses Instacart in Austin. Plus, it's likely that only a small number of local shoppers use grocery delivery services whatsoever.

Instacart declined to comment on the makeup of its Austin customer base.

The big picture: The 2021 grocery report found that Americans followed TikTok's food trends, including the popular baked feta pasta, Emily Mariko's viral salmon rice bowl and "nature's cereal."

While the Austin data focuses solely on Instacart shoppers, an online survey of more than 2,000 adults by the Harris Poll found that 44% of Americans tried making a social media food trend in 2021.

Plus, more than 1 in 3 Americans say social media has changed the way they approach cooking at home.

Orders for the main ingredients of those TikTok recipes spiked through 2021 on Instacart, which the company determined by growth rates of carts that contained the main ingredients of each trend at their peak versus seven days prior.

Zoom in: Austin's most popular alcoholic beverages for New Years were champagne, cabernet sauvignon, prosecco, vodka and sparkling wine.

Austin customers ordered enough bananas in 2021 to build a stack as high as 2,481 Texas Capitols.

And locals ordered plant-based meat more than 83% of consumers across the U.S.

Flashback: When we ran our grocery survey in November, most of the 356 respondents told us they opted for curbside pickup during the pandemic — but more recently, more of them are choosing in-store shopping.