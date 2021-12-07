Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Where to get great zucchini noodles in Austin

Maybe it’s the (relatively) cheap rents for budding restaurateurs; maybe it’s drivers having a little time on their hands after filling up and squeegeeing their windshields.

Food trailers in gas station parking lots is definitely an Austin thing.

Asher recently grabbed a plate of zucchini noodles with grilled pork, avocado and a fried egg at Kuway’s Banh Mi, a food truck by the Exxon station at the corner of 45th and Burnet. Holy cow, that’s good food.

The pork was nicely caramelized, and the scrumptious, filled-to-the-brim dish came with no fewer than three delectable dipping sauces.

Zucchini noodles, for the uninitiated — like Asher was! — are beautifully curly shavings of raw zucchini.

Pro tip: While Kuway’s has a couple of shaded picnic tables on which to dine, the empty lot across the alley behind the food trailer has a bunch of grass and a lovely stand of trees — for the person who wants to picnic next door to a filling station.