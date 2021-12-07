15 mins ago - Food and Drink
Where to get great zucchini noodles in Austin
Asher Price
The grilled pork with zucchini noodles at Kuway's
Grilled pork with zucchini noodles at Kuway's Banh Mi. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Maybe it’s the (relatively) cheap rents for budding restaurateurs; maybe it’s drivers having a little time on their hands after filling up and squeegeeing their windshields.

Food trailers in gas station parking lots is definitely an Austin thing.

Asher recently grabbed a plate of zucchini noodles with grilled pork, avocado and a fried egg at Kuway’s Banh Mi, a food truck by the Exxon station at the corner of 45th and Burnet. Holy cow, that’s good food.

  • The pork was nicely caramelized, and the scrumptious, filled-to-the-brim dish came with no fewer than three delectable dipping sauces.
  • Zucchini noodles, for the uninitiated — like Asher was! — are beautifully curly shavings of raw zucchini.

Pro tip: While Kuway’s has a couple of shaded picnic tables on which to dine, the empty lot across the alley behind the food trailer has a bunch of grass and a lovely stand of trees — for the person who wants to picnic next door to a filling station.

