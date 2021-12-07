Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Walter Keeling House, the Austin landmark in historic Aldridge Place, listed for $3 million after undergoing a $1 million renovation.

Why it matters: The Craftsman-style home was built in 1912 for Keeling, attorney general of Texas from 1921 to 1925, and is known as one of the twin houses of Wheeler Street.

The listing comes after architect Diane Kett of DK Studio, general contractor BuildCo., and landscape architect Jackson Broussard renovated and restored the home and .38-acre lot between Wheeler and Guadalupe streets, near the University of Texas campus.

The interior of the house. Photo courtesy of Chris Diaz with Shutterbug Studios

Details: The two-story house (four bedrooms, 4.5 baths) touts high ceilings, handcrafted millwork, Italian chandeliers and restored hardwood floors.

A copper-lined balcony overlooks Wheeler Street and offers views of Hemphill Park and the Capitol.

The main bedroom on the first floor has a marble bath, walk-in closet and secluded sun porch that overlooks the garden with a separate entrance.