Gift guide: Holiday shopping in Austin

Avoid supply chain snafus and help an Austin business by shopping local this holiday season.

We've rounded up some gift-giving ideas that bring a slice of Austin to your loved ones.

🎄 Stocking stuffers: New Origin Shop's curated offerings of Austin-made jewelry, bath bombs, soap dishes, silk scarves and more. Don't miss the delightful watercolor magnets, stickers and cards from artist Kathy Phan.

🪴 The pot-head: Plants and accessories from one of Austin's numerous plant shops (East Austin Succulents, The Great Outdoors and Plant Party, to name a few).

🥃 The one with refined tastes: Snag the latest bottle from Still Austin Whiskey Co.'s "distillery reserve series." Still Austin partnered with Zuzu, an Austin-based visual artist and muralist, to spray paint every bottle of rye whiskey by hand. They're sold on a first come, first serve basis beginning Dec. 10.

👚 The merch maniac: Meanwhile Brewing Co.'s trendy tees, bags, koozies and more. Take a look at the Austin FC jersey from The Verde Store for your soccer fan or an Austin City Limits shirt for a music buff you know.

💎 The jewelry fanatic: Nina Berenato's one-of-a-kind rings, ear cuffs, popular permanent bracelets and more.

🍰 The dessert diva: Yule log cakes and Christmas boxes from French Eatery & Coffee House FoliePop's. Holiday chocolates, including house-made truffles and bark sets, from Eastside Italian restaurant Intero.

🧀 The cheese head: Cheese and charcuterie trays, plus virtual classes and pairing tips through Antonelli's Cheese Shop.

🍺 The beer bae: Pinthouse Pizza Brewpub's 4-pack Electric Jellyfish IPA.

🎄 For, well, anyone: Willinglee's curated gift boxes.

🌻 The nature lover: A giftcard to any of Austin's paddle board or kayak stands. Or an Avery Price print featuring a favorite local spot like Town Lake, Barton Springs or Pennybacker Bridge.

🎨 The artsy one: Recycled metal sculptures from artist Barry George, who is holding a one-day holiday sale this Saturday, from 9am to 3pm. Plus, stunning fake cakes from Pretty Shitty Cakes' Jasmine Archie, whose site will launch for orders today (run, don't walk).