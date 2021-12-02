Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

University of Texas ranks among top colleges for business founders

Financial database PitchBook released its annual list of the top 50 colleges for business founders last week, and the University of Texas sits in spot 9.

Why it matters: Good founder schools attract would-be entrepreneurs who create new companies that add to Austin's startup community.

Of note: UT is the only Texas school to crack the top 50.

UT's Austin Technology Incubator is more than 30 years old; at least 10 IPOs have sprung from companies that have gone through the program.

Among ATI's success stories are food delivery company Favor — acquired by HEB in 2018 — and ICON, the Austin-based, 3D printer, robotics and advanced materials firm.

The McCombs School of Business matches Texas startups with teams of UT Austin graduate students for 10-week startup consulting projects.

The other side: You don't need to attend college to be an entrepreneur.