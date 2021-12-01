16 mins ago - News
Fall is heating up in Austin
Asher Price
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

This year's warm fall wasn't just a one-off. Autumn in Austin is getting warmer.

Why it matters: Sure, some people like a warm fall day, but fundamental climate changes can lead to more mosquitoes, higher cooling costs and longer allergy seasons.

Details:

By the (national) numbers:

  • 57% of those cities have warmed at least two degrees.
  • 68% have seen at least seven additional days of above-average fall temperatures.

Of note: This chart doesn't include the meteorological fall of 2021, which ends today.

What's next: The National Weather Service forecasters observed via Twitter on Monday that the "average first freeze in Austin and San Antonio is typically right about now. No freezes for the foreseeable future."

Our thought bubble: The temperature data once more gets at the gulf between on-the-ground reality and reluctance of state lawmakers to address the underlying causes of a changing climate.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more