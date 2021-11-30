1 hour ago - Things to Do
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Austin
Asher Price
A pattern of repeating dreidels on a green background.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Tuesday marks the third night of Hanukkah.

The big picture: Given the rash of antisemitic episodes in Austin over the last month or so — vandalism in the Anderson High parking lot, the unfurling of an antisemitic banner over MoPac, the firebombing of an Austin synagogue — any coming together to celebrate carries poignancy.

Here are ways to commemorate the Festival of Lights:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more