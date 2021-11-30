Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Austin
Tuesday marks the third night of Hanukkah.
The big picture: Given the rash of antisemitic episodes in Austin over the last month or so — vandalism in the Anderson High parking lot, the unfurling of an antisemitic banner over MoPac, the firebombing of an Austin synagogue — any coming together to celebrate carries poignancy.
Here are ways to commemorate the Festival of Lights:
- Light up the giant menorah in Joslin Park in South Austin Tuesday at 5pm with hot drinks, doughnuts and a fire show. Free.
- Build your own menorah and enjoy holiday music and snacks in the outdoor reading porch and amphitheater at the Austin Public Library's Twin Oaks branch's Hanukkah celebration on Thursday afternoon. Free.
- Spin a dreidel with Chabad Young Jewish Professionals & Downtown Austin at the Drinks and Dreidels event at White Tiger on Thursday.
- Eat latkes — fried potato pancakes — on Thursday evening at the Jewish Children's Regional Service's 2nd "Latkes with a Twist" event to support needs-based scholarships for camp, college and special needs. Entry is $36.
- Eat jelly doughnuts and light the Wimberley menorah outside the Old Mill Store at 5:30pm on Thursday.
