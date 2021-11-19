Austin's favorite grocery stores

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Over 350 readers responded to our survey about your favorite grocery stores in the Austin area, curbside pickup habits and whether you'd choose Central Market or Whole Foods in a matchup.

By the numbers: Readers overwhelmingly chose H-E-B as their preferred grocery store, with more than 60% picking the Texas chain.

Data: Axios Supermarket Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Roughly 21% picked Central Market, and Whole Foods came in third with just under 5% of readers selecting the Amazon-owned grocer as their top choice.

Three percent selected Trader Joe's, and 2.8% picked Wheatsville Food Co-Op.

Those who selected "other" said they prefer to shop at Thom's Market, Natural Grocer, Walmart, FreshPlus and Aldi.

Flashback: Nearly 50 cents on every dollar spent in Austin grocery stores goes to H-E-B, per data from sales tracking firm Chain Store Guide.

In a battle between Whole Foods and Central Market, readers overwhelmingly picked H-E-B-owned Central Market, which has just two stores in the Austin area.

More than 250 respondents chose Central Market, while nearly 80 prefer Whole Foods.

Most respondents started doing curbside during the pandemic, or 195 readers, while 154 opted to head into the grocery store.