10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Local newsrooms raise $1 million from philanthropy

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Report for America (RFA), a program of the nonprofit The GroundTruth Project, which supports emerging journalists, helped newsrooms raise nearly $1 million in local fundraising donations last year, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Support from donors for local news is becoming more critical as the Trump administration looks to severely cut funds for public media.

  • In its most recent budget proposal, the White House again recommended that federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which funds public media like PBS and NPR, be reduced to $0 by 2023.
  • Yes, but: Congress has typically shown bipartisan support for funding CPB, and no budget has passed to date without at least some CPB funding.

Details: Report for America uses a funding match model to pay the salaries of local journalists. It pays half of a corps members’ salary, while encouraging and supporting local news organizations to contribute one quarter, and local and regional donors to contribute the final quarter of that members' salary.

  • In 2019, executives say its partner newsrooms quadrupled the program’s goals for local fundraising in 2019, raising more than $800,000 from more than 1,150 local donors, and nearly $1,000,000 when including partners running public radio campaigns. 

The big picture: RFA estimates that over half of the funding secured is from donors who are new to journalism giving.

  • This is a particular feat given the fact that most U.S. adults don't realize that local news media isn't doing well financially, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted last fall.

Go deeper: Local media falls victim to partisan politic

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Exclusive: Facebook awards $700,000 in local news grants

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook on Tuesday will announce a new round of investment worth $700,000 in various news organizations across the country, executives tell Axios. Many of the new commitments focus on newsrooms that cover diversity.

Why it matters: The investment is part of a greater than $300 million commitment from Facebook to invest in the news, especially local news.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Sara Fischer

Flipboard launches local news initiative

Image: Flipboard

Flipboard on Tuesday will announce a new "Local initiative" to gather regional sources and national stories of local interest to users in 23 North American metropolitan areas, including Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, Toronto and Dallas.

Why it matters: Like other tech platforms, Flipboard is investing in local coverage because of audience demand.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Between the lines on Chinese strategy: "Use the local to surround the center"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In this recurring feature from the Axios China newsletter, I'll interview an expert about a Chinese Communist Party phrase to explain the news.

The phrase: "Use the local to surround the center." (以地方包围中央）

What it means: Building up support for China at the state and local levels in a foreign country so that those leaders may then call upon the national government to adopt policies that are friendlier to Beijing.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - World