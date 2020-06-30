108 counties across the South lack a newspaper

Every state in the South had at least one county without a newspaper, according to new research from Penelope Muse Abernathy at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Why it matters: The South tends to have the poorest states in the country. It's also home to the rise of many new coronavirus cases.

Details: According to the study, roughly 10% of Texas counties and 15% of Georgia counties no longer have a standalone newspaper.

"Several other states in the South, with many fewer counties — including Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee — had at least a half-dozen counties without newspapers."

What's next: The fate of two major newspaper chains could have big implications for the future of several newspapers in the South. Ken Doctor writes for Nieman Lab: