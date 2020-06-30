19 mins ago - Economy & Business

108 counties across the South lack a newspaper

Reproduced from UNC Hussman School of Journalism;  Note: States were grouped into regions according to the following classifications: Pacific: AK, CA, HI, OR, WA; Mountain: AZ, CO, ID, MT, NV, NM, UT, WY; Midwest: IL, IN, MI, OH, WI, IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD; South: DE, DC, FL, GA, MD, NC, SC, VA, WV, AL, KY, MS, TN, AR, LA, OK, TX; Mid-Atlantic: NJ, NY, PA; New England: CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT; Chart: Axios Visuals

Every state in the South had at least one county without a newspaper, according to new research from Penelope Muse Abernathy at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Why it matters: The South tends to have the poorest states in the country. It's also home to the rise of many new coronavirus cases.

Details: According to the study, roughly 10% of Texas counties and 15% of Georgia counties no longer have a standalone newspaper.

  • "Several other states in the South, with many fewer counties — including Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee — had at least a half-dozen counties without newspapers."

What's next: The fate of two major newspaper chains could have big implications for the future of several newspapers in the South. Ken Doctor writes for Nieman Lab:

  • Tribune Publishing, which owns Orlando Sentinel and South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, on Tuesday "will reach the end of two 'standstill' periods. Tribune’s two major shareholders — Alden Global Capital, with 33% of the company’s shares, and Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, with 25% — had promised not to actively buy or sell any shares until June 30."
  • McClatchy, which owns the Miami Herald, The Charlotte Observer, The State in South Carolina, The Sun Herald in Mississippi, and more, on Wednesday will receive final bids for its 30 newspapers, "as the country’s second-largest chain prepares to wind toward some exit from bankruptcy."

Sara Fischer
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Facebook changes algorithm to boost original reporting

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Beginning today, Facebook will be updating the way news stories are ranked in its News Feed to prioritize original reporting, executives tell Axios. It will also demote stories that aren't transparent about who has written them.

Why it matters: The tech giant has long been criticized for not doing enough to elevate quality news over hyper-partisan noise. Now, it's trying to get ahead of that narrative as the 2020 election inches closer.

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - World

Why Israel’s annexation plans matter for the region

Map: Andrew Witherspoon and Danielle Alberti/Axios

The world is awaiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision on whether to annex up to 30% of the West Bank as soon as July 1 — likely further eroding relations with Arab governments and sparking a new wave of protests in the territory.

Why it matters: If Israel moves forward with annexation, decades of tensions could explode across the region, and progress toward a peace agreement — tw0-state or otherwise — could be stalled indefinitely.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The return of coronavirus lockdowns could threaten U.S. economic progress

A bar in Austin, Texas, earlier this week. Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

After seeing another record high number of hospitalizations Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks to shut down for at least 30 days in a move that followed similar orders from governors in California, Texas and Florida in recent days.

Why it matters: Large swaths of the U.S. economy again are having to shut down in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, threatening to reverse the economic progress of the past month and worsen the recession.

