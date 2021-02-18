Lobbies for tech sue to overturn Maryland digital tax

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Maryland's statehous. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images
A group of tech industry trade associations sued the state of Maryland Thursday over its newly enacted tax on digital ads targeted at state residents.
Driving the news: Last week, the Maryland legislature voted to overturn Republican governor Larry Hogan's veto of the state's first-in-the-nation digital tax law, which aims to raise money for education initiatives in the state by taxing digital advertising from the biggest companies.
What's happening: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Internet Association, NetChoice, the Computer and Communications Industry Association and TechNet joined in the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Maryland.
- Their lawsuit asserts that Maryland's tax violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act and also the Constitution's due process clause “by burdening and penalizing purely out-of-state conduct."
Critics of Maryland's tax say it is unfair, discriminatory, hurts the economy during a pandemic and is unconstitutional. Maryland has estimated the law would earn the state about $250 million annually.
- States have been forging ahead with their own tech policy laws as the federal government stalls, as Axios reported last week. The legislation resembles similar efforts to tax large American tech companies in Europe.
Between the lines: Most of the groups backing the suit get extensive tech industry funding and generally fight these battles on behalf the greater industry. The groups also hope the lawsuit will discourage other states considering similar measures.
What they're saying: "The premise of the law is deeply flawed... the Act will raise costs for consumers and make it more difficult for businesses to connect with potential customers," the lawsuit reads.
- “While the legislation is designed to directly target certain large, mostly out-of-state companies, it will ultimately be bad for Maryland businesses of all sizes," said Linda Moore, president and CEO of TechNet. "Instead of spending scarce resources defending a discriminatory charge, the state should repeal the law and focus on policies that support the many businesses already suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.”