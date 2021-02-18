Lobbies for tech sue to overturn Maryland digital tax

A group of tech industry trade associations sued the state of Maryland Thursday over its newly enacted tax on digital ads targeted at state residents.

Driving the news: Last week, the Maryland legislature voted to overturn Republican governor Larry Hogan's veto of the state's first-in-the-nation digital tax law, which aims to raise money for education initiatives in the state by taxing digital advertising from the biggest companies.

What's happening: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Internet Association, NetChoice, the Computer and Communications Industry Association and TechNet joined in the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Maryland.

Their lawsuit asserts that Maryland's tax violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act and also the Constitution's due process clause “by burdening and penalizing purely out-of-state conduct."

Critics of Maryland's tax say it is unfair, discriminatory, hurts the economy during a pandemic and is unconstitutional. Maryland has estimated the law would earn the state about $250 million annually.

States have been forging ahead with their own tech policy laws as the federal government stalls, as Axios reported last week. The legislation resembles similar efforts to tax large American tech companies in Europe.

Between the lines: Most of the groups backing the suit get extensive tech industry funding and generally fight these battles on behalf the greater industry. The groups also hope the lawsuit will discourage other states considering similar measures.

What they're saying: "The premise of the law is deeply flawed... the Act will raise costs for consumers and make it more difficult for businesses to connect with potential customers," the lawsuit reads.