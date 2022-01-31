Liz Cheney breaks own fundraising record with $2 million haul

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday reported that her campaign brought in $2.05 million in the last quarter of 2021, the congresswoman's highest fundraising quarterly record.

State of play: Cheney's fundraising total more than quadrupled that of her top primary rival, Harriet Hageman, a lawyer and former gubernatorial candidate who received former President Trump's endorsement in September.

Hageman's campaign reported raising just under $450,000 in Q4, according to numbers shared with Fox News.

Cheney's haul dwarfed that of her other challengers like state senator Anthony Bouchard, who brought in under $26,000 in the fourth quarter. Wyoming oilman Denton Knapp raised $1,160.

By the numbers: In the first three quarters of 2021, Cheney's campaign had brought in $1.5 million, $1.9 million and $1.7 million, respectively. She raised a total of around $7.1 million last year.

The Cheney campaign reported that it entered 2022 with $4.7 million in the bank.

The big picture: Cheney is one of Trump's most prominent Republican critics. The congresswoman was one of the 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

As a result, House Republicans last May ousted Cheney as conference chair.

Axios' Lachlan Markay contributed to this report.