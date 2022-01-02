Liz Cheney: Trump "is at war with the rule of law"

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said that former President Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year show that "he is at war with the rule of law."

Why it matters: Cheney's remarks on CBS' "Face the Nation" come days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, and as the former president has rebuffed efforts by the House panel investigating the insurrection to seek documents and information.

Cheney, who serves on the committee, said it must seek to "lay these facts out for the American people so that they really have a sense of the truth of what happened that day."

What they're saying: The former president "has demonstrated that he is at war with the rule of law," Cheney told host Margaret Brennan.