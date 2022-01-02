Liz Cheney: Trump "is at war with the rule of law"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said that former President Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year show that "he is at war with the rule of law."
Why it matters: Cheney's remarks on CBS' "Face the Nation" come days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, and as the former president has rebuffed efforts by the House panel investigating the insurrection to seek documents and information.
- Cheney, who serves on the committee, said it must seek to "lay these facts out for the American people so that they really have a sense of the truth of what happened that day."
What they're saying: The former president "has demonstrated that he is at war with the rule of law," Cheney told host Margaret Brennan.
- "He's demonstrated that he's willing to blow through every guardrail of democracy," she added. "He can never be anywhere near the Oval Office again."
- "I think that that we're in a situation where people have got to understand the danger of President Trump and the danger that he posed on that day."