Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to deny Trump's bid to shield records

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents and records from his administration.

Why it matters: The House panel's request comes after the former president asked the Supreme Court to block the committee's effort to obtain White House records related to the deadly Capitol riot.

Trump's legal team in a filing accused the select committee Wednesday of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him, adding that such action is “outside of any of Congress’s legislative powers.”

What they're saying: "Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not a difficult one," the House committee said in the court filing.

Trump "attempts to overturn the current President’s reasonable determination that the Select Committee is entitled to three tranches of Presidential records responsive to its request," it continued.

"To the extent any novel questions linger in the background, this case would be a poor vehicle to address them. This Court’s review is unwarranted, and [Trump's] petition ... should be denied."

Worth noting: Earlier this week, the committee deferred requests for some of the Trump administration's records at the request of the White House.