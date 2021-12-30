Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to deny Trump's bid to shield records

Yacob Reyes

Former President Donald Trump. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of documents and records from his administration.

Why it matters: The House panel's request comes after the former president asked the Supreme Court to block the committee's effort to obtain White House records related to the deadly Capitol riot.

  • Trump's legal team in a filing accused the select committee Wednesday of seeking to uncover evidence that would support a criminal referral against him, adding that such action is “outside of any of Congress’s legislative powers.”

What they're saying: "Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not a difficult one," the House committee said in the court filing.

  • Trump "attempts to overturn the current President’s reasonable determination that the Select Committee is entitled to three tranches of Presidential records responsive to its request," it continued.
  • "To the extent any novel questions linger in the background, this case would be a poor vehicle to address them. This Court’s review is unwarranted, and [Trump's] petition ... should be denied."

Worth noting: Earlier this week, the committee deferred requests for some of the Trump administration's records at the request of the White House.

