Live updates: Senate votes to call witnesses

In a surprise move, the Senate voted 55-45 Saturday morning to call for witness testimony in the second impeachment trial of former President Trump.

The big picture: The Senate was expected to wrap up the trial and cast a final vote by the end of the day on whether he is guilty of "inciting an insurrection." But lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, announced Saturday morning that his team was seeking testimony from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to talk about her knowledge of a conversation between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Raskin said the managers would also like to subpoena Beutler for her notes.

Of note: Shortly before reconvening for the trial on Saturday morning, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wrote in an email to his GOP colleagues that he will vote to acquit Trump.

This is a breaking story. Check back for live updates.