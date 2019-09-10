Live: Apple debuts iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

Apple debuted its latest iPhones at an event under way at company headquarters in Cupertino, including a high-end iPhone 11 Pro model with three rear cameras and a mid-range iPhone 11 starting at $699. The company also announced a new version of Apple Watch and a new entry-level iPad as well as pricing and availability for some of the services it previewed back in March.

Why it matters: The iPhone is Apple's most important product and the latest crop arrives amid a slowing smartphone market.