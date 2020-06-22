Live: Apple debuts iOS 14, MacOS updates

Apple has announced iOS 14, the next version of its iPhone operating system, along with updates to its Watch and iPad operating systems as the company kicks off its annual developer conference, albeit online only for the first time.

Why it matters: The company is also expected to announce details of a transition to homegrown chips for the Mac, supplanting Intel, which has powered Apple's computer line for the past decade.

Here's what Apple has announced so far:

iOS 14

The new version of Apple's phone operating system will include:

An "app library" to better view and find all the programs on the phone.

Multiple kinds and sizes of widgets, which can now also live on the home screen (a la Android).

Support for picture-in-picture, allowing phone users to watch a video while in another app, a feature previously limited to the iPad.

A new translation app that works completely offline using on-device machine learning to speak among 11 different languages.

Memoji will add support for more hair and hat types, more age ranges as well as face coverings, so even your avatar can wear a mask.

The maps app will support cycling directions (starting with LA, SF and NY and cities in China) and help for electric vehicles to plot routes with an eye toward charging stations.

Support for using your iPhone as a car key, using the same near-field communications technology used by Apple Pay.

App clips that let people get a small version of the app they need instantly, via NFC and/or a camera-scannable code.

iPad OS

A "Sidebar" in notes, files and photos makes it easier to access each app's actions.

Search has been redesigned to be more universal for querying the web, App Store and the contents of the iPad.

Scribble text recognition for using a pen to enter text. (Somewhere Bill Gates is screaming about how Microsoft was doing that 10 years ago.) Apple also had early handwriting recognition on the Newton, while the Palm handheld had its Graffiti text recognition.

AirPods

Will be able to seamlessly switch between devices versus having to manually connect to each new device.

AirPods Pro are getting support for spatial audio, that is directional audio.

Watch OS

Apple Watch owners will be able to share watch faces with friends and download new ones from links on their phone.

Sleep tracking, including "wind down" feature for phone and watch that makes it easier to go to bed on time.

Apple Watch can automatically detect when you appear to be washing your hands and remind you do it for 20 seconds.

Support for dance, core training and cool down as workout types.

Privacy

A new option to share only approximate location with an app.

A clear indication of when an app is recording video or audio.

Apps will have to ask before tracking you across other companies' apps and websites.

Apple has also promised updates on its Mac and TV operating systems. Check back for frequent updates.