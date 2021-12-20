A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets.

Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.

Traders and corporate buyers are betting on a scarcity of lithium carbonate over the next few years, scooping it up and driving up the price, the WSJ reports.

