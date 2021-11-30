Sign up for our daily briefing

Battery price decline comes with a warning

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too.

Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF. That's an 89% decline since 2010 in inflation-adjusted dollars.

Yes, but: "[T]he impact of rising commodity prices and increased costs for key materials such as electrolytes has put pressure on the industry in the second half of the year," the firm warns, citing higher costs for materials including lithium.

  • The short analysis warns that average prices could rise in 2022. "This would impact EV affordability or manufacturers’ margins and could hurt the economics of energy storage projects," BloombergNEF's release states.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Oil markets lurch on new COVID threat

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oil prices have swung wildly in recent days as traders grapple with two uncertainties — the Omicron variant's impact and OPEC+ output plans.

Catch up fast: Oil plunged Friday on word of the new variant and travel restrictions, with U.S. prices falling 13% and the global benchmark Brent crude by just slightly less.

Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianJacque Schrag
3 hours ago - World
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Airbnb hosts Xinjiang rentals on land owned by sanctioned group

Data: Axios research, Airbnb, Australia Strategic Policy Institute's International Cyber Policy Centre; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Airbnb has more than a dozen homes available for rent in China's Xinjiang region on land owned by an organization sanctioned by the U.S. government for complicity in genocide and forced labor, an Axios investigation has found.

Why it matters: The listings expose Airbnb to regulatory risk under U.S. law. They also land yet another American tech company in the crossfire between the U.S. and China.

