3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Buttigieg campaign adviser: Biden going virtual could kill traditional presidential runs

Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Lis Smith, Pete Buttigieg's former campaign spokesperson, argued in a New York Times op-ed published Thursday that Joe Biden's move to virtual campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis could lead to "the death of the traditional presidential campaign."

What she's saying: Smith argues that Biden, at age 77, "can become the hottest bad boy and disrupter in the media game" by becoming "digitally omnipresent." That move, "at a small fraction of the cost and physical toll" of a normal campaign, could "create a new paradigm for how presidential campaigns communicate in the press for years to come."

  • "Mr. Biden’s greatest asset as a campaigner is his palpable empathy. Politicians can learn a lot of tricks — talking points, debate and interview strategies — but personal warmth is something that cannot be taught. It also happens to be a trait that translates well on TV."

The big picture: She also says that the crisis should be used to rethink traditional convention programming, saying it "puts even political junkies to sleep."

  • She suggests "mini-documentaries on the state of America under Mr. Trump" and using "the creativity of Hollywood and grassroots supporters alike to offer exclusive content like musical performances from in-demand artists and episodes of hit TV shows."

The state of play: Smith points out that President Trump is the "heavyweight champion of generating media attention." She argues that Biden will have to attempt to match his media prowess by "being willing to go everywhere, as Mr. Trump was in 2016."

  • She says that "it is an indication of the president’s weakness four years later that he sticks to the safety of Fox News, Sean Hannity’s show and Twitter."
  • "Trump’s freewheeling moments in appearances that do reach a broader audience, as in the daily coronavirus briefings, have exposed him as unfit, like his recent suggestion to treat COVID-19 with disinfectant."

Go deeper: Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Go deeper

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to re-create traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Jill, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Why businesses say no to free money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most people should and will accept free money from the government whenever it's offered. The CARES Act was designed to funnel trillions of dollars into workers' bank account and was written with the expectation that few people or businesses would say no to such a gift. Then the messaging changed.

Why it matters: Politicians lost no time in ratifying the anger and resentment aimed at some of the recipients of government-backed funds. The result has been a slew of businesses voluntarily rejecting government assistance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,784,085 — Total deaths: 264,679 — Total recoveries — 1,255,685Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,231,992 — Total deaths: 73,573 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. still has a gun violence problem despite coronavirus lockdowns — The United States' coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's.
  4. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus — White House coronavirus task force asked CDC to revise reopening guidelines.
  5. 2020: RNC adds health adviser as coronavirus looms over in-person convention — Buttigieg campaign adviser says Biden going virtual could kill traditional presidential runs.
  6. Pharma: How to set the price for a potential coronavirus treatment.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy