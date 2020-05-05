4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to re-create traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Jill, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

  • Biden will host a virtual roundtable with local African American leaders in Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon.
  • Later that evening, his campaign will have a virtual rally in Tampa — complete with all the bells and whistles you'd see in person.
  • Biden campaign field organizers and supporters have been digitally organizing for his Tampa rally, texting, emailing and calling area voters to virtually join the event. The campaign is also running digital ads in Tampa to promote it.
  • Jill Biden is holding three virtual events with Michigan voters on Wednesday, including a virtual meeting with the Michigan Democratic Black Caucus, a roundtable with local nurses, and a training session with organizers and volunteers around the state.

Why it matters: Biden is entering the general election phase of the campaign in two crucial battleground states, which polls show will likely be close in November — and whose voters can't be ignored even though the 2020 race has moved largely online.

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,646,206 — Total deaths: 255,486 — Total recoveries — 1,187,783Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,199,238 — Total deaths: 70,646 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. Trump administration: Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: Texas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this weekNew York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  6. Business: Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

What to know about contact tracing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

First it was testing and PPE, then ventilators: The next big coronavirus hurdle for the U.S. is contact tracing.

Why it matters: This is a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

Health