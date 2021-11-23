New social media trend: Old-fashioned links

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios
After years of hoarding engagement, new startups — along with some tech giants — are finally making it easier for users to add external links to their profiles and content.
Why it matters: Linking out to personal web pages or online storefronts has traditionally been difficult to do on some social media platforms, since most firms want to keep users engaged on their own platforms as much as possible.
Driving the news: Clubhouse's new "Pinned Links" product has quickly become one of the live audio company's fastest-growing features, a spokesperson tells Axios.
- In less than a month, the company says that there have been 5.5 million clicks to Pinned Links from Clubhouse rooms, up from 1.6 million clicks in the first week.
- Nearly 1-in-5 public "clubs," or groups that host conversations in Clubhouse "rooms," have used pinned links to date, the spokesperson adds. Users have used Pinned Links to do everything from sell books to drive tune-in campaigns.
Be smart: Because Facebook and Instagram are so highly focused on sales and marketing, they have long experimented with products that push users and creators to transact directly on its platform.
- Because Clubhouse is for now focused on building a community, it has less to lose in sending people off its platform to conduct transactions.
- The company says it's proud of the click-through rates it's seen amongst links shared in rooms thus far and wants to continue investing in the product.
- Yes, but: Clubhouse, which skyrocketed during the pandemic but has since seen growth slow, has bigger problems than sending users off platform.
Between the lines: Link-sharing has been especially contentious between competitive platforms.
- Twitter and Instagram last month finally ended a long-running policy that forced users to click onto Instagram links shared on Twitter in order to see pictures that were shared. Twitter initially banned showing photo previews on its app from Instagram in an attempt to push users to share more of their own photos to the app directly.
The big picture: The growth of the creator economy has created a whole new industry around link-in-bio and link-to-purchase features, per The Information.
- Bitly launched a "Link Launchpad" earlier this month, a landing page that allows users to share multiple links from their social media profiles.
- Linktree, a "link in bio" service, created an integration with Shopify earlier this month that lets creators set up Shopify storefronts on the landing pages that users encounter from links in those creators' bios.