"Link-in-bio" startup Linktree raises $110 million

Linktree, the Australian startup best known for its popular "link-in-bio" tool, has raised $110 million at a $1.3 billion valuation, led by Index Ventures and Coatue Management, with AirTree Ventures, Insight Partners and Greenoaks also participating.

Why it matters: As more social media and online content apps appear, Linktree and its investors are betting that it can serve as a unifying "digital business card" amid an increasingly fragmented landscape.

Background: Linktree was founded in 2016 by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria, and Nick Humphreys, who were running a digital agency at the time, and needed an easier way to manage their clients' many social media links.

Today, the company says it has more than 24 million users, most of which don't pay for its premium tier.

Former Twitch exec Mike Olson is joining the company as its new president.

Between the lines: "Facebook as the directory — that was actually a good solution for this when Facebook was the only place online where you could learn about somebody," explains Coatue Management chairman Dan Rose, previously a longtime Facebook exec.

"What’s happened in the 15 years since then... we all have our identities online, but it’s fragmented, especially for creators," he adds.

And while the fragmentation is also why the company isn't worried about individual apps adding similar features, it does compete with a multitude of alternatives like simple website makers and more direct rivals, like link-shortener Bitly's new "Link Launchpad," Koji, Beacons and others.

The intrigue: While Linktree currently makes money by charging for premium features, commerce is expected to be another promising revenue stream for the company, according to Rose, whose firm first invested in a prior round.

Last year, Linktree announced an integration with Shopify, and offers other payments features as well.

Linktree also has platform aspirations, and plans to more broadly allow third-party developers to build on top its product, Axios has learned.

Currently, only partners on deeper integrations, like direct music and video players, have access to Linktree's software development tools.

