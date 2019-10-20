Lindsey Graham: Trump made biggest mistake of his presidency

In an interview with Jonathan Swan for "Axios on HBO," Senate Republican Lindsey Graham blasted President Trump's decision to abandon Syria's Kurds as "dishonorable" and the "biggest mistake of his presidency."
The big picture: Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from the Syria-Turkey border acted as a functional green light to a Turkish invasion of Kurdish-controlled territory. As a result, the Kurds have scrambled to cut deals with the Syrian regime, which is backed by Russia and Iran.
More from Graham's interview with "Axios on HBO":
- "What President Trump has put in motion is dishonorable. You don't leave an ally who was there when no one else would be to fight ISIS. To abandon these people is a real shitshow, and I'm hoping President Trump will reconsider."
- "The president did a really good job destroying the caliphate, but he's about to make the biggest mistake of his presidency and I hope he adjusts."
- "It will certainly lead to the return of ISIS, and I told the president that if you think they're just going to Europe, that's crazy. They will come here if they can."
