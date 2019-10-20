Lindsey Graham: Trump made biggest mistake of his presidency

In an interview with Jonathan Swan for "Axios on HBO," Senate Republican Lindsey Graham blasted President Trump's decision to abandon Syria's Kurds as "dishonorable" and the "biggest mistake of his presidency."

The big picture: Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from the Syria-Turkey border acted as a functional green light to a Turkish invasion of Kurdish-controlled territory. As a result, the Kurds have scrambled to cut deals with the Syrian regime, which is backed by Russia and Iran.