Graham: Trump visa restrictions will have "chilling effect" on economic recovery

Photo: Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that President Trump's expansion of legal immigration restrictions — including a temporary ban on high-skilled H-1B visas — will have a "chilling effect" on the country's economic recovery.

Why it matters: Graham is one of Trump's closest allies in the Senate. He and many pro-business groups, including major tech companies and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have expressed disapproval at the decision to restrict legal immigration during the pandemic.

What he's saying: Graham tweeted, "Those who believe legal immigration, particularly work visas, are harmful to the American worker do not understand the American economy."

  • "Work visas for temporary and seasonal jobs covering industries like hospitality, forestry, and many economic sectors can only be issued AFTER American workers have had a chance to fill the job position."
  • "Before coronavirus, legal immigration and programs like these played an important role in helping President Trump create the strongest economy in generation. I have little doubt that programs like these would help him build it again."
  • "Unfortunately, I fear the President’s decision today to temporarily shut down these programs will create a drag on our economic recovery."
  • "The shuttering of these programs may not lead to employment opportunities for displaced American workers, but could instead increase the cost of consumer goods for Americans — particularly service industry related products," he added.

The big picture: The Trump administration on Monday banned U.S. entry for foreigners on specific temporary work visas through 2020, including high-skilled H-1B visas.

  • The move expands on earlier coronavirus-related immigration restrictions, which have also been extended through the end of the year.
  • Per Axios' Stef Kight, the additional restrictions will also affect H-1B spouses, non-agriculture worker H-2Bs visas, short-term workers on J-1 exchange visas, and L visas, which allow companies to move employees working overseas to U.S. offices.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 9,036,002 — Total deaths: 470,016 — Total recoveries — 4,493,629Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 2,305,950 — Total deaths: 120,340 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,559,492Map.
  3. Trump administration: Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus — Trump to expand coronavirus-related immigration restrictions.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases — Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate."
  5. World: Saudi Arabia says it will only allow "very limited numbers" of people to perform annual hajj this summer.
Alexi McCammond
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Senate candidates could make history in 2020

Clockwise from top left: Mike Espy, Joy-Ann Reid, Jaime Harrison, Royce West, Raphael Warnock, Charles Booker.

There are five black men running for U.S. Senate in the South as Democrats who could not only make history, but are using this unique moment to have difficult, intimate conversations about being black in America.

Why it matters: There have only been 10 black senators in U.S. history, and it wasn't until 2013 that two African Americans simultaneously served in the Senate.

Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

Andrew Yang on making stimulus permanent

Two new studies show that the federal stimulus slowed, or even reversed, projected increases in U.S. poverty this year.

On today's episode of Axios Re:Cap, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins to discuss if the stimulus can be seen as a test run for universal basic income and his conversations with Joe Biden about the idea.