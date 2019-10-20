Lindsey Graham: Trump was "stupid" to ask China to investigate Joe Biden

In an interview with Jonathan Swan for "Axios on HBO," Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized President Trump for calling on the Chinese to investigate Joe Biden — but the South Carolina Republican declined to call it an impeachable action.
"As to asking China to look into Biden, that was stupid. Nobody believes that China would be fair to Biden, Trump, me or you, or anybody. Bad idea. That didn't last very long. I think that's a frustrated Trump who feels like there's two different games, that people in [the media] are never gonna really sit down and talk to Hunter Biden unless it's a softball interview."