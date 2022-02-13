Sign up for our daily briefing
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday played up Republican support for Judge J. Michelle Childs to become President's Biden's Supreme Court pick, saying that "anyone else would be problematic."
Why it matters: Childs has emerged as a finalist to be the first Black woman on the court, according to multiple reports, and has won bipartisan favor from her state's leading lawmakers: Graham and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D).
What he's saying: "I think she's the one that would get the most Republican votes," Graham told ABC’s "This Week," adding later that she could "probably get more than 60 votes."
- "I would be very inclined support her because of her background" Graham said.
- "She didn't go to Harvard and Yale, which I think is a plus. She went to University of South Carolina," he said, adding that he told the president "and his team that if you nominate Michelle Childs she will be in the liberal camp, for sure, but she has a hell of a story."
Driving the news: Biden met on Thursday with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss potential nominees and said he planned to begin meeting with candidates as soon as this week.
Go Deeper: Lindsey Graham: A Black woman on the Supreme Court wouldn't be affirmative action