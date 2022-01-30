Sign up for our daily briefing

Lindsey Graham: A Black woman on the Supreme Court wouldn't be affirmative action

Ivana Saric

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) rejected the suggestion by some in his party that nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court would be "affirmative action," while heaping praise on one of the likely frontrunners for the high court seat.

Why it matters: Graham's remarks are in stark contrast to those of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and some of his other Republican colleagues.

Catch up quick: The Mississippi senator last week said a Black woman's nomination would be akin to "affirmative racial discrimination" and Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, argued that race and gender should not be considered when choosing the nominee, "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan pointed out during Graham's appearance.

What he's saying: "Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America," said Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

  • "Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs. Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified. There's no affirmative action component if you pick her," he continued.
  • "I can't think of a better person for President Biden to consider for the Supreme Court than Michelle Childs. She has wide support in our state, she's considered to be a fair minded, highly gifted jurist."
  • "She's one of the most decent people I've ever met. It would be good for the court to have somebody who's not at Harvard or Yale. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina...I cannot say anything bad about Michelle Childs. She's an awesome person."

Go deeper: Sen. Durbin says SCOTUS nominee will have "a deliberate, timely hearing"

Editor’s note: We corrected the last name of J. Michelle Childs in the second quoted reference.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests — Contact tracing fizzles across America.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: New York mask mandate extended through Feb. 10 — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests — Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording one of its top 10 snowstorms of all time.

The latest: Reports of 16 to 30 inches of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Boston office. Parts of Maine also picked up more than a foot of snow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Biden aides' China fight

Katherine Tai. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of their China strategy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

