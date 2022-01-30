Sen. Durbin says SCOTUS nominee will have "a deliberate, timely hearing"

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that President Biden's Supreme Court nominee will have a "timely" confirmation hearing, though the time between nomination and confirmation will depend on how recently the person was before the committee.

Why it matters: Biden said last week he would nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and that he would have a name by the end of February.

The big picture: Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is seen as a potential nominee to replace Breyer, was just confirmed to the D.C. Circuit last summer.

Durbin did not say if he believes she is a "front-runner" for the nomination, saying the president had not made the decision and he doesn't want to speculate.

"I think suggesting there's a front runner or this person is now moving ahead, that’s unfair to all the nominees. This is in the hands of the president, as it should be."

What they're saying: "A great deal depends on the nominee. If the person has been before the committee seeking approval for a circuit court, then the committee knows quite a bit about that person, and that can be taken into consideration," Durbin said when asked about long he believes the confirmation process will take.

"If there are no new developments for someone who's been before the committee in the previous year or two, it makes a real difference. I can just say this: it's going to be fair, it's going to be deliberate and we're going to be timely about it too," he added.

"This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. We should take it seriously."

Go deeper: The front-runners for Biden's Supreme Court pick