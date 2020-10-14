1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project raised $39.4 million in third quarter

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has produced a number of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads, raised $39.4 million from July through September, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Wednesday.

Why it matters: The group run by Republicans and ex-Republicans has been growing its fundraising exponentially, shattering the $16.8 million record it set in the second quarter of 2020. It has since won over many more Democratic donors with deep pockets, while still receiving a large percentage of its total fundraising from donations under $200.

By the numbers: The Lincoln Project's Q3 haul is more than double the $19 million that the group raised in the previous six months.

  • The group finished its first quarter with $1.9 million with early support from Walmart heir Christy Walton and Silicon Valley executive Ron Conway, records show. 
  • According to CNN, the Lincoln Project's largest Democratic donor in its second quarter was hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel, who donated $1 million to the group.

Politics & Policy

Melania Trump reveals son Barron had COVID-19, opens up about diagnosis

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump disclosed on Wednesday that her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement detailing her experiences with the virus. Barron exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative.

The big picture: President Trump revealed that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The president was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center the following day.

Podcasts

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on the stalled stimulus

Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke yet again about the stalled federal stimulus plan, but don't appear too much closer on a deal to help American families or businesses.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who talks about remaining obstacles, the White House, and why Democrats oppose stand-alone bills for consensus items like airline payroll support and small business loans.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

