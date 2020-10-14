Anti-Trump Lincoln Project raised $39.4 million in third quarter

The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans that has produced a number of the election cycle's most viral political attack ads, raised $39.4 million from July through September, according to Federal Election Commission records filed Wednesday.

Why it matters: The group run by Republicans and ex-Republicans has been growing its fundraising exponentially, shattering the $16.8 million record it set in the second quarter of 2020. It has since won over many more Democratic donors with deep pockets, while still receiving a large percentage of its total fundraising from donations under $200.

By the numbers: The Lincoln Project's Q3 haul is more than double the $19 million that the group raised in the previous six months.