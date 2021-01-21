LG may ditch the smartphone business

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo Illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
South Korea's LG is weighing whether to exit the smartphone business as it tries to figure out what to do with the money-losing mobile division.
Why it matters: LG's struggles are similar to other big electronics companies that have struggled to gain enough of the business to turn a profit.
Driving the news: Reports LG might be seeking to get out of the smartphone began last week after Korean press reported an internal memo that mentioned the issue. LG basically confirmed as much.
- "LG Electronics is exploring a variety of options in light of the headwinds facing our mobile business," a spokesperson told Axios. "Any additional comments would be speculation."