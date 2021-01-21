Sign up for our daily briefing

LG may ditch the smartphone business

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo Illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korea's LG is weighing whether to exit the smartphone business as it tries to figure out what to do with the money-losing mobile division.

Why it matters: LG's struggles are similar to other big electronics companies that have struggled to gain enough of the business to turn a profit.

Driving the news: Reports LG might be seeking to get out of the smartphone began last week after Korean press reported an internal memo that mentioned the issue. LG basically confirmed as much.

  • "LG Electronics is exploring a variety of options in light of the headwinds facing our mobile business," a spokesperson told Axios. "Any additional comments would be speculation."

Orion RummlerHans Nichols
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director

FBI Director Christopher Wray at a virtual DOJ news briefing on Oct. 28. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as director of the FBI, CNN first reported and an administration official confirmed to Axios.

The big picture: Wray, who was nominated by former President Trump in 2017 after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, came under heavy criticism from Trump and his allies over the past year.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu and Israel reluctantly adjust to a post-Trump Washington

Netanyahu (R) and Biden in 2010. Photo: Avi Ohayon/GPO via Getty

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides are very nervous about the transition to a new U.S. administration after a four-year honeymoon with Donald Trump. One Israeli official told me it felt like going through detox.

What he's saying: Netanyahu congratulated Biden minutes after he was sworn in, saying in a statement that he looked forward to working together to "continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran."

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. State of play: New coronavirus cases down, but more bad news ahead.
  2. Politics: Biden set to immediately ramp up federal pandemic response with 10 executive actions — Scoop: Joe Biden's COVID-19 bubble.
  3. World: Biden will order U.S. to rejoin World Health OrganizationBiden to bring U.S. into global COVAX initiative for equitable vaccine access.
  4. Vaccine: Amazon offers to help Biden administration with COVID vaccine efforts.
