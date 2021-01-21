LG may ditch the smartphone business

South Korea's LG is weighing whether to exit the smartphone business as it tries to figure out what to do with the money-losing mobile division.

Why it matters: LG's struggles are similar to other big electronics companies that have struggled to gain enough of the business to turn a profit.

Driving the news: Reports LG might be seeking to get out of the smartphone began last week after Korean press reported an internal memo that mentioned the issue. LG basically confirmed as much.