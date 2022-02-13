GOP Senate candidate to run "Let’s go Brandon" Super Bowl ad

David McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates who is running for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, will air a "Let’s go Brandon" ad during the Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News first reported.

The big picture: The 30-second spot aims to underscore the problems facing the Biden administration — including inflation, rising crime rates, immigration and the U.S.' pullout from Afghanistan — while the "Let's go Brandon" chant can be heard in the background.

"The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run," McCormick told Fox News.

The issues facing the country are "self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left," he added.

The ad will air across NBC platforms in Pennsylvania during the Super Bowl.

Background: "Let's go Brandon" became a popular chant intended as a veiled insult against President Biden among some on the right, after a Talladega Superspeedway reporter interpreted a crowd chanting "F--k Joe Biden" as "Let's Go Brandon" on television.