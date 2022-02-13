Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP Senate candidate to run "Let’s go Brandon" Super Bowl ad

Ivana Saric

Dave McCormick, Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

David McCormick, the former CEO of Bridgewater Associates who is running for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, will air a "Let’s go Brandon" ad during the Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News first reported.

The big picture: The 30-second spot aims to underscore the problems facing the Biden administration — including inflation, rising crime rates, immigration and the U.S.' pullout from Afghanistan — while the "Let's go Brandon" chant can be heard in the background.

  • "The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run," McCormick told Fox News.
  • The issues facing the country are "self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left," he added.

The ad will air across NBC platforms in Pennsylvania during the Super Bowl.

Background: "Let's go Brandon" became a popular chant intended as a veiled insult against President Biden among some on the right, after a Talladega Superspeedway reporter interpreted a crowd chanting "F--k Joe Biden" as "Let's Go Brandon" on television.

Olympics dashboard

Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate after victory. Photo by Ian MacNico/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian figure skating star eligibility hearing set after positive drug test

⛷️ U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin "grateful" for outpouring of support

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Olympian holds up "No War" sign after race

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights

⛸️ U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

2022 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There will be 45 million more potential legal sports bettors Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

Poland opens border to Americans leaving Ukraine

U.S. Army soldiers and military vehicles exit a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft at Jasionka Rzeszow Airport on Feb. 6 in Rzeszow, Poland. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Poland has opened its borders to Americans leaving Ukraine by land without advance approval, the State Department said on Saturday, as it encouraged U.S. citizens to "depart immediately."

State of play: The Biden administration announced on Friday it would deploy several thousand troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland to bolster NATO defenses. They are also expected to aid in evacuating Americans.

