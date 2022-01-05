NASCAR denies sponsorship based on anti-Biden chant

NASCAR has rejected a sponsorship deal between driver Brandon Brown and the meme cryptocurrency LGBcoin, which is a reference to the "Let's Go Brandon" chant meant to represent a veiled insult against President Biden.

Details: Brown's team Brandonbilt Motorsports was informed of the decision on Tuesday, a NASCAR official confirmed to Axios on Wednesday.

The official said Brown was told during a meeting in November that "no form of this derogatory and vulgar euphemism would be allowed on any paint scheme or sponsorship."

Background: The chant started when Brown won his first career race at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

The crowd chanted "F--k Joe Biden" and an NBC Sports reporter who was interviewing Brown interpreted the chant as "Let's Go Brandon."

Brandonbilt Motorsports announced a sponsorship with LGBCoin last week.

What they're saying: "We are disappointed that NASCAR leadership has chosen to rescind approval of this sponsorship and feel they should have the confidence to own their decision to backtrack and not gaslight a team or a driver," Marcucci said, according to Fox Sports.