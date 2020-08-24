24 mins ago - Technology

Lego Super Mario blends the physical and digital worlds

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Ina Fried

Toymakers have been trying for years to blend the physical and digital worlds, with far more flops than successes, but Lego has finally hit a combo that clicks with its new Super Mario offering.

Between the lines: Lego has made a lot of stabs at this, including its recent Hidden Side augmented reality sets that can come to life when viewed through a smartphone. Until now, the technology has often felt more like a distraction than an addition.

How it works: Lego Super Mario, much like the classic video game, has players move Mario around, stomping on villains, banging bricks and collecting coins.

  • The Bluetooth-enhanced Mario figure scans barcodes in the set's bricks, syncing with a smartphone app to record player progress and achievements.
  • The $60 starter set, which includes Mario, is, as the name suggests, the starting point.
  • Expansion packs bring in other characters and settings from the Mario universe, while power-up packs give Mario extra abilities and character packs bring in more friends and foes.

Who it's good for: Fans of Mario and Lego.

  • It's not significantly more expensive than other Lego sets or a single Nintendo Switch game and offers the best of both worlds. The set is easy to put together and the straightforward gameplay lets you really feel like you're inside Mario's world.
  • Yes, but: The costs can quickly add up through the expansion sets. Mario can also integrate with the new Lego Nintendo Entertainment System, which replicates the 1980s game console, its controller and an old-school TV (at a $230 price tag).

Who it's not good for: Kids who tire of toys quickly.

  • It's really a single-purpose toy. The expansion packs add new adventures, but the whole thing could eventually run its course.

Ina Fried
44 mins ago - Technology

Tech giants pile onto Apple amid App Store criticism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A steady drip of criticism over Apple's App Store policies has become a torrent, as even other tech giants feel emboldened to pile on — but Apple's path to satisfying its critics is uncertain.

Why it matters: Apple's policies aren't that different from those governing other digital marketplaces, but its size and inflexibility could fuel regulatory action from antitrust authorities in the U.S. and beyond.

Sam Baker
58 mins ago - Health

First confirmed coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Researchers in Hong Kong say they've confirmed a case of coronavirus reinfection for the first time, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: A confirmed reinfection would mean that immunity to the virus can be short-lived. As a result, we shouldn't expect any sort of back-to-work magic bullet from any potential source or indicator of immunity — whether that's antibody testing, the use of blood plasma as a treatment, or perhaps even a vaccine.

Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign releases second-term agenda

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Trump campaign on Sunday released a 49-point wishlist for President Trump's second term on the eve of the Republican National Convention.

Why it matters: It comes after Trump has repeatedly struggled to detail what his second term might look like, which has both frustrated and worried top Republicans and left critics questioning whether he even had an agenda.

