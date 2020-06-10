2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

LeBron James forms voting rights group to inspire black voters

LeBron James speaks to 2020 high school graduates on May 16. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

LeBron James is launching a voting rights organization that aims to inspire African Americans to register to vote and go to the polls for the 2020 presidential election this November, the New York Times reports.

What he''s saying: “Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told the Times in a Wednesday phone interview.

  • "How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference," James told the Times.
  • James further explained he plans to use social media to fight voter suppression. To date, his political participation has largely been limited to social media posts and making a campaign appearance at one rally for then-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The big picture: The formation of the new organization — called More Than a Vote — is the NBA star's most significant move into electoral politics, per the Times.

  • The group includes other high-profile black basketball players including Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose.

Ursula Perano
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race

Jon Ossoff. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff won Georgia's Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday, overtaking opponents Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, per AP.

Why it matters: Ossoff drew national attention during a special election in 2017 when he nearly flipped a congressional seat against now Rep. Karen Handel. The historically expensive House race was one of the country's first indicators of how Democratic turnout would shift following President Trump's 2016 election.

  • Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue (R) this November in what's bound to be a closely watched race.
  • Democrats are strongly targeting Georgia in 2020 following massive progressive turnout in the 2018 midterms.
Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 7,350,698 — Total deaths: 415,277 — Total recoveries — 3,447,918Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,999,313 — Total deaths: 112,833 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: Scientists struggle to find a clear message on coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. States: Iowa State Fair canceled for the first time since World War II Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations.
  6. Economy: Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says U.S. will "definitely" need more economic stimulus measures.
Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Denver, Colorado on June 3. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

