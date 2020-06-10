LeBron James forms voting rights group to inspire black voters

LeBron James is launching a voting rights organization that aims to inspire African Americans to register to vote and go to the polls for the 2020 presidential election this November, the New York Times reports.

What he''s saying: “Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told the Times in a Wednesday phone interview.

"How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference," James told the Times.

James further explained he plans to use social media to fight voter suppression. To date, his political participation has largely been limited to social media posts and making a campaign appearance at one rally for then-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The big picture: The formation of the new organization — called More Than a Vote — is the NBA star's most significant move into electoral politics, per the Times.

The group includes other high-profile black basketball players including Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose.

