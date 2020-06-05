2 hours ago - Sports

Michael Jordan pledges $100M to racial equality

Michael Jordan at a memorial for Kobe & Gianna Bryant on February 24 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced on Friday plans for a $100 million donation over the next decade "to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

Driving the news: Following George Floyd's killing and 11 days worth of Black Lives Matter protests in cities across the country, a variety of current and former athletes have also called for social justice reform.

The big picture: Black Americans are dying from the coronavirus at disproportionately high rates in many cities and states — which health officials attribute to the effects of economic inequality and chronic health conditions — while facing a greater likelihood of being shot and killed by police.

What they're saying: "The Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community," Jordan said in a statement. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

  • "Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," the company said.

Jordan also released a statement last Sunday addressing the death of Floyd, saying:

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

The statement did not specify which organizations the donations will support.

Go deeper: Black Americans' competing crises

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,713,881 — Total deaths: 393,709 — Total recoveries — 2,986,683Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,893,934 — Total deaths: 108,920 — Total recoveries: 485,002 — Total tested: 18,680,529Map.
  3. Public health: WHCA president says White House violated social-distancing guidelines to make reporters "a prop" — Jailing practices contribute to spread.
  4. Sports: How coronavirus could reshuffle the sports calendar.
  5. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
  6. Media: The Athletic lays off 8% of staff, implements company-wide pay cut.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news
5 hours ago - World

Scoop: German foreign minister to travel to Israel with warning on annexation

Heiko Maas. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to travel to Israel next week to warn that there will be consequences if Israeli leaders move forward with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Israeli officials and European diplomats tell me.

Why it matters: Israeli and European officials agree that if Israel goes ahead with unilateral annexation, the EU will respond with sanctions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis will ban police chokeholds following George Floyd's death

A memorial for George Floyd at the site of his death in Minneapolis. Photo: Steel Brooks/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Minneapolis has agreed to ban the use of police chokeholds and will require nearby officers to act to stop them in the wake of George Floyd's death, AP reports.

Why it matters: The agreement between the city and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which has launched an investigation into Floyd's death while in police custody, will be enforceable in court.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow