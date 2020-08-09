Lebanon information minister resigns days after deadly explosion

Lebanon’s information minister resigned on Sunday in the wake of mass protests over the deadly blast in Beirut's port last week, which has killed at least 160 people and injured nearly 6,000, AP reports.

Why it matters: In her resignation letter, Manal Abdel-Samad called change "elusive" and apologized for not delivering more to the country, which had been devastated by a financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic even before the blast destroyed much of the capital city.

Public outrage has grown in recent days as protesters have taken to the streets, blaming the political ruling class for the corruption and negligence that allowed 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate to be left unsecured near the city's port for more than six years.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a televised speech Saturday he intends to propose early elections and would give all political parties two months to work on structural reforms.

What she's saying: “Given the magnitude of the catastrophe caused by the Beirut earthquake that shook the nation and hurt our hearts and minds, and in respect for the martyrs, and the pains of the wounded, missing and displaced, and in response to the public will for change, I resign from the government,” Abdel-Samad wrote.

Go deeper: What's next for Lebanon after the Beirut explosion