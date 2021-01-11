Leading tech lobby group taps new president

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
K. Dane Snowden (left). Photo: Larry Busacca via Getty Images
The Internet Association named K. Dane Snowden, a former official at cable and wireless trade groups, as its new president Monday.
Why it matters: IA represents Google, Facebook and Amazon as they face increasing scrutiny on content moderation and privacy, and have been without a leader for nearly a year.
Of note: Snowden is currently the chief operating officer at cable industry group NCTA, and managed state affairs for wireless industry group CTIA. His background with states will be key as states increasingly take the lead on tech legislation.
What's next: He starts at IA on Feb. 1.