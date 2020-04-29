Layoffs hit scooter rental company Lime

E-scooter company Lime is preparing to lay off between 80 and 100 employees, Axios has learned from a source close to the situation.

The big picture: While Lime made some job cuts in January to chase profitability, pandemic-related lockdown orders have changed the company's math.

The big picture: Lime isn't the only e-scooter company doing layoffs. Bird eliminated 400 positions last month, while Lyft today disclosed plans to lay off 17% of its workforce.