Layoffs hit scooter rental company Lime

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

E-scooter company Lime is preparing to lay off between 80 and 100 employees, Axios has learned from a source close to the situation.

The big picture: While Lime made some job cuts in January to chase profitability, pandemic-related lockdown orders have changed the company's math.

The big picture: Lime isn't the only e-scooter company doing layoffs. Bird eliminated 400 positions last month, while Lyft today disclosed plans to lay off 17% of its workforce.

  • Bloomberg earlier reported that Lime plans to lay off 190 people, but our understanding is that the number is significantly lower.
  • A Lime spokesperson declined to comment.

Joann Muller

Tesla's profitable start to 2020 stalled by coronavirus disruptions

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla posted its third straight quarterly profit, on strong sales of its Model 3 and Y, but said business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were clouding its outlook for the rest of the year.

Why it matters: It's difficult for any company to forecast the future at this moment, but having raised $2.3 billion in February, Tesla said it has enough liquidity to keep investing in future products and long-term factory expansion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow35 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,179,494 — Total deaths: 226,173 — Total recoveries — 964,957Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,034,884 — Total deaths: 60,316 — Total recoveries — 117,114 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week — Maryland governor mandates universal coronavirus testing for all nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Vaccine frustrations spark big talk within Trump administrationTop HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day.
  7. World: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus.
  8. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday that phase one of the state's reopening will begin in most counties on Monday, with stores and restaurants permitted to operate at a 25% occupancy limit.

Why it matters: Florida has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., reporting more than 33,000 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths thus far, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow52 mins ago - Politics & Policy