Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Lawmakers reach deal on surprise medical bills

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Key congressional committees on Friday announced that they've reached an agreement on how to prevent patients from receiving surprise medical bills.

Between the lines: This doesn't guarantee that the measure will become law, but it's a crucial step forward on an issue that resonates deeply with many Americans.

Details: Surprise medical bills usually stem from out-of-network provider visits, often to the emergency room or at in-network facilities. Patients are billed the difference between what a provider has charged and what an insurer will pay.

  • The compromise legislation would require patients to pay only the in-network cost-sharing amount in these situations.
  • Providers and insurers would have 30 days to negotiate a payment rate, and if they can't reach an agreement, they can undergo an arbitration process.

What they're saying: The American Hospital Association last night issued a statement saying it still has some qualms with the legislation, even though it includes the provider-supported arbitration approach over the insurer-supported benchmark payment.

  • "We urge you to consider several modifications to the dispute resolution process to reduce burden on all parties and ensure fair consideration of offers," the AHA wrote, adding that it also has "significant concerns" with some of the legislation's transparency and billing provisions.
  • "We continue to believe strongly that any real solution must be clear and straightforward for consumers, and must protect patients by relying on fair, market-based prices based on locally negotiated rates — without loopholes," America’s Health Insurance Plans said in a statement.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Technology

Google services in multiple countries go down in apparent outage

Gmail screenshot.

Gmail, Google Docs, YouTube and other Google-based services were reported to be down across multiple countries on Monday morning. Some services were reported to be back online beginning at 7:30 am ET.

The latest: Google said at about 7:50 am ET, "Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech "exodus" isn't scaring Silicon Valley

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's powerhouses aren't putting out the "moving sale" signs, even as a handful of high-profile departures raises questions about the region's status.

Driving the news: Oracle's Friday announcement that it's shifting its headquarters to Austin, Texas follows a previous move by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Houston.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Technology

CISA issues rare emergency directive after suspected Russian hacking campaign

U.S. Treasury Department behind security fence. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an "emergency directive" late Sunday requiring all federal civilian agencies to review their networks and immediately disconnect SolarWinds Orion software products, following a suspected Russian hack on the Treasury and Commerce Department.

Why it matters: It's only the fifth time since 2015 that the Department of Homeland Security has issued such a directive, per AP, underscoring the concerns officials have about an operation that one cybersecurity expert warned could turn out to be "one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow