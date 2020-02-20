2 hours ago - Technology

Lawmakers add staff to tech antitrust investigation

Margaret Harding McGill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is staffing up as it works to finish its investigation into the competitive impact of tech giants.

Why it matters: The House probe's findings will help shape legislation that may aim to toughen antitrust law for the digital era, and they could offer fuel for similar investigations already under way by state and federal antitrust enforcers.

Driving the news: The antitrust panel has brought on two new staffers in recent months as it wades through documents from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google in the competition review.

  • Former IBM consultant Anna Lenhart, a Congressional Innovation Fellow, joined the staff this month as a technical expert, a person familiar with the hire told Axios. Lenhart, a Carnegie Mellon graduate, most recently focused on artificial intelligence and ethics for IBM.
  • Former Public Knowledge policy director Phillip Berenbroick joined the subcommittee as counsel in January.

What's next: Antitrust subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline has said he expects the investigation to produce a bipartisan report outlining its findings by the end of the first quarter. He also intends to introduce legislation related to the report.

  • Cicilline has said he wants to hear from major tech company CEOs, something the White House has also encouraged, according to a recent report by The Hill.

Margaret Harding McGill

What to expect on tech legislation in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bipartisan bills to protect kids online, promote and secure new technologies like 5G and autonomous vehicles, and restrain tech giants' power are a real possibility in 2020 — despite a presidential election and impeachment proceedings preoccupying Washington.

The big picture: Sweeping legislation will still struggle to gain traction, but narrower measures on issues like privacy and antitrust could help lawmakers show they can work across a bitter political divide.

Dan Primack

Big Tech braces for sprawling FTC acquisitions review

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday it will review the past decade of takeovers by tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft. Not only the large ones, but also the hundreds of smaller ones that didn't trigger automatic antitrust reviews.

Why it matters: Apparently the FTC thinks it has a technique for getting toothpaste back into the tube. And that's before one considers the knotty logistics of unwinding something like Facebook/Instagram or some random Google acqui-hire from 2015.

Margaret Harding McGillScott Rosenberg

FTC reviewing a decade of Big Tech acquisitions

Statue outside FTC headquarters in Washington. Photo: Chris Maddaloni/Roll Call/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday it is investigating acquisitions made by Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet/Google from 2010 on.

Why it matters: As pressure mounts to regulate Big Tech companies as monopolies, the FTC is one of two arms of the federal government empowered to enforce antitrust law, along with the Justice Department.

