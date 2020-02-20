Lawmakers add staff to tech antitrust investigation

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is staffing up as it works to finish its investigation into the competitive impact of tech giants.

Why it matters: The House probe's findings will help shape legislation that may aim to toughen antitrust law for the digital era, and they could offer fuel for similar investigations already under way by state and federal antitrust enforcers.

Driving the news: The antitrust panel has brought on two new staffers in recent months as it wades through documents from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google in the competition review.

Former IBM consultant Anna Lenhart, a Congressional Innovation Fellow, joined the staff this month as a technical expert, a person familiar with the hire told Axios. Lenhart, a Carnegie Mellon graduate, most recently focused on artificial intelligence and ethics for IBM.

Former Public Knowledge policy director Phillip Berenbroick joined the subcommittee as counsel in January.

What's next: Antitrust subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline has said he expects the investigation to produce a bipartisan report outlining its findings by the end of the first quarter. He also intends to introduce legislation related to the report.