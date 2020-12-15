Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden's Homeland Security pick wins law enforcement support

Alejandro Mayorkas. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A number of immigration and law enforcement groups are publicly backing Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas after he failed to receive a single Republican vote when he last faced Senate confirmation, according to support letters reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and Latino to run the Department of Homeland Security, and the push from typically right-leaning law enforcement groups in particular could give him a critical boost with GOP lawmakers.

Between the lines: Mayorkas, a Cuban-American, already was a favorite among immigration advocates. Letters of support from Major County Sheriffs of America, the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies, the National Fusion Center Association and the National Narcotic Officers' Associations' Coalition are being sent to the Senate this week.

  • Mayorkas "has a strong understanding of how critical state and local law enforcement and investigative agencies are in fulfilling the shared homeland security mission," Mark Keel, president of the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies, wrote in his letter.
  • “We're gratified by the overwhelmingly positive reaction and strong bipartisan acclaim that Alejandro's nomination has received," Sean Savett, a Biden transition spokesperson, told Axios.

The bottom line: All of President-elect Biden's Cabinet nominees face some level of challenge if Mitch McConnell keeps his Senate majority.

  • The risk of rejection is especially acute for Mayorkas, who did not receive a single Republican vote in 2013 during his confirmation as deputy secretary of DHS because of an open IG investigation.
  • Looking ahead, he will likely face criticism over findings from 2015 that he showed favoritism toward certain applicants for a wealthy investor visa program while serving as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as the AP reported.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
Nov 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The immigration reset

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Biden has an aggressive Day 1 immigration agenda that relies heavily on executive actions to undo President Trump's crackdown.

Why it matters: It's not that easy. Trump issued more than 400 executive actions on immigration. Advocates are fired up. The Supreme Court could threaten the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and experts warn there could be another surge at the border.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's frenetic, fanciful, bitter final plea

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Right up to Monday's Electoral College vote, President Trump held the false hope that Republican-controlled state legislatures would replace electors with allies who'd overturn Joe Biden's win, two people who discussed the matter with him told Axios.

The big picture: Through the past week, the sources said, the president browbeat GOP legislators in multiple states, launched tirades against Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia, vowed to make Fox News "pay" for accurately calling the race, and tested ways to say he didn't win without acknowledging he had lost.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's make-or-break first 6 months

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Business leaders see President-elect Biden's first six months as a make-or-break period for the economy — when he will either emerge as a promised bipartisan, centrist leader or submit to the demands of his party's progressive wing, lobbyists, top banks and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce tell Axios.

Why it matters: Both Presidents Obama and Trump were able to pass big-ticket legislative items, like the Affordable Care Act and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, at the outset of their terms, thanks to having a unified government in both chambers of Congress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow